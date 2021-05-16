'My only one, I'm sorry for the pain': Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan pens emotional note for mother Sutapa Sikdar

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son on Sunday, penned down an emotional note on Instagram for his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. Babil shared a picture of Sutapa in an ivory coloured dress and said that he “regrets” his temperamental behaviour. Babil also said that his mother is the only one who cares about him and promised to take care of her.

“The one and only. My only one. I’m so temperamental, I regret. She’s there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**k about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you,” he wrote.

After fighting a battle with cancer for two years, Irrfan passed away in April last year. On his father’s one-year death anniversary, Babil shared a photo of Irrfan in his Chemotherapy days, building a table. Over the past one year, Babil and Sutapa, both have shared a number of memories remembering Irrfan.

“Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries),” he wrote.

Babil is set make his Bollywood debut in Anvitaa Dutt’s ‘Qala’, which also stars Tripti Dimri. To be released on streaming giant Netflix, ‘Qala’ is produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.