BOLLYWOOD

'My mum became...': Karisma Kapoor's old video of having to keep her wedding 'under wraps' goes viral amid Sunjay Kapur's inheritance dispute

Sharing how destiny brought them together, Karisma Kapoor added, "All of us kids from both homes grew up together. His (Sunjay Kapur) sisters are very close to me. We were at school together. So it was almost like love was arranged into a marriage (laughs)."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 03:26 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'My mum became...': Karisma Kapoor's old video of having to keep her wedding 'under wraps' goes viral amid Sunjay Kapur's inheritance dispute
Amid the legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate, his second wife and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has constantly been in the limelight. Sunjay Kapur died from a heart attack in June this year. The legal battle for his inheritance intensified a few days back as Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, approached the Delhi HC, seeking a rightful share in their father's estate, claiming that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, tried to manipulate Sunjay Kapur’s will.

Why did Karisma Kapoor have a secret wedding with Sunjay Kapur? 

Amid this renewed interest in the Kapur family drama, old interviews are being circulated on social media from the time when Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor first tied the knot. In an interview with Subhash K. Jha, Karisma Kapoor once opened up about her marriage to the late industrialist and why it had to be kept under wraps. "Yes. I had to keep it under wraps until all of us were sure of what we wanted to do. Sunjay and my family have known each other for many, many years. We’ve been childhood friends. Interestingly, my mum became friends with his mum when she was 18. They’ve remained friends since then," the actress said.

Sharing how destiny brought them together, Karisma Kapoor added, "All of us kids from both homes grew up together. His sisters are very close to me. We were at school together. So it was almost like love was arranged into a marriage (laughs)."

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's marriage 

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor fell in love and got married in 2005. The actress took a break from her career after she welcomed her two children, daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. The fairytale, however, did not last for long as Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor amicably parted ways in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016.

READ | Nepal begins return to normalcy, nationwide curfew lifted after days of unrest as Sushila Karki takes oath as country's first woman PM

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
