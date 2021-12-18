"My mandir, mom and achaar are always with me": Priyanka Chopra remembers her roots while promoting Matrix 4

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming science-fiction film 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The Matrix franchise continues after eighteen years with this film. 'The Matrix' (1999), 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003) and 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003 are the earlier three films in the series.

Priyanka portrays the character of Sita in Matrix 4. Speaking to the Emmy nominated television host Rasha Goel for the film's promotions, Priyanka remembered her roots and said that she never feels like she is away from home. She said, "You can take me out of India but you can't take India out of me. My culture or me being who I am just sort of goes with me in a bubble wherever I'm. So I never feel like I'm away from home at all. My home is always with me, my mandir is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar is always with me. So you know I'm good. I don't ever feel that way."

Priyanka, who has now set up base in the United States after marrying Nick Jonas, added, "And I also feel it's been very very strategic and always wanted to balance both industries because there are very few actors around the world who have been able to do that."

So much love for @priyankachopra and seeing her be a part of this franchise. not often South Asian actors get booked in these parts. Talked about her exp on set and how the Indian culture is always with her. Always fearless in her endeavors. #southasian #PriyankaChopraJonas pic.twitter.com/slRA0fbCfd December 16, 2021



On Friday, Priyanka bashed an American news portal for referring to her as the wife of Nick Jonas. She shared screenshots of the news clippings and wrote, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'." While adding another screenshot, Priyanka slammed the portal adding "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?"

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.