'My love, you bring light to my life': Rohman Shawl's birthday wish for Sushmita Sen is all things romantic

It's Sushmita Sen's birthday today and the beautiful actor has turned 44. Social media pages are flooded with wishes for the former beauty queen and it's too sweet to miss. Moreover, people have been waiting for her beau and model Rohman Shawl to wish his ladylove. Finally, the moment has come and it's definitely worth the wait. The couple has been dating for more than a year and they are indeed a gorgeous couple.

Meanwhile, talking about Rohman's post for Sushmita, he shared a candid click of the actor capturing a beautiful sight while sitting on a pier lakeside. He wrote, "Just as the rising sun brings light to the world, you, my love bring light to my life !! Truth be told, I wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when I think about you I am just as awestruck & speechless as I was when I saw you sitting there while taking this picture!!"

He further wrote, "My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu, usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN #44 let's rule this number as well !!! @sushmitasen47 Bring it on !!"

Sushmita is currently in a very happy space with a beautiful relationship with Rohman. She is also a doting mother to Renee and Alisah who make her proud every day. The actor often shares their achievements on her Instagram page.