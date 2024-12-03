Aishwarya Rai's 1999 interview has become the talk of the town for its vulnerability, especially amid the constant turmoil in her personal life thanks to her divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are continuously battling incessant rumours about the divorce and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. There has been no official statement from the couple or their families regarding the same, however, every day, several old interviews and videos of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan go viral on social media, attracting netizens' attention. Amid this, an old interview of Aishwarya Rai is going viral where she spoke about the negative perception of her propagated by the media. Aishwarya Rai addressed how she was criticised for being too reserved or unexpressive, in both her personal and professional life.

In a 1999 interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya Rai spoke about her film Aa Ab Laut Chalen and shared how she and her co-star, Akshaye Khanna, had a lot at stake. When asked to clarify further, Aishwarya Rai said, "According to the media, I'm in terrible shape. I'm supposed to be a cold fish, a non-actress and my films aren't doing well. (I am looking so hassle-free) because I feel hassle-free, thank you. I'm getting at least two offers every day. But I'm biding my time, I'd rather look before I leap."

When Aishwarya Rai was asked if the media scrutiny hurts her, she said, "Boy, it does. Just give me time. I'll prove everyone wrong because I'm growing every day. Actually, I'm having the time of my life. While a section of the industry and the media have written me off, I'm raring to go. What keeps me going is the faith that the producers, directors... and believe it or not... the distributors have shown in me. That's touching."

In a rare emotional confession, Aishwarya Rai further spoke about how people often perceive her life as a fairytale, without realising that she is also a human. "The other day, I had to get into a lather for an emotional scene for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sanjay thought we'd have a long day ahead. But the scene was okayed in one take... he took another one just for safety. He couldn't believe the fact that I did the scene without any hoo-hah. Since I haven't experienced pain or heartache in real life, he thought it would be difficult for me to sum up the emotions. I guess my life is perceived as... a fairy tale... it's forgotten that I'm human, too," she said.

