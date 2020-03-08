'My life in colour': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares happy selfie with Karisma Kapoor, Babita

It's been just three days since Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram and she has been treating fans with the best posts ever. Until now, the actor has shared photos with son Taimur Ali Khan, husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and mother Babita too. Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Kareena had shared a candid click of Babita with Taimur. She had captioned the photo stating, "Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend.08.03.2020"

Now, she shared a selfie with her sister and Karisma Kapoor with mother Babita. The sweet moment was captured at the premiere of Lolo's comeback show and digital debut Mentalhood. Kareena posted the selfie with a caption which read as, "Wonder women... My life in colour".

At the premiere of Mentalhood, Kareena was asked about the opportunity of working with Karisma. She said, "We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven't got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider."

Bebo also spoke about the show by saying, "I think everybody is excited especially for Lolo (Karisma's pet name). I think we all, as fans, have waited for her, to watch her on-screen. We wanted her to come back after so many years. So, I am as excited and nervous as she is. I know that she feeling very nervous. 'Mentalhood' is a relevant topic today, especially for all mothers."

Meanwhile, Mentalhood is streaming from March 11, 2020.