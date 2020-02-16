'My job is to unite people': Saif Ali Khan on receiving flak for comments on 'concept of India'

Headlines

ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Meet India's richest billionaire in telecom sector with Rs 1,19,250 crore net worth, he heads Rs 5.17 lakh cr company

Who is RPF constable Chetan Kumar, hailing from UP, allegedly short-tempered, killed 4 people on Jaipur-Mumbai train?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

Indian cricketers imagined as Hindu monks by AI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'My job is to unite people': Saif Ali Khan on receiving flak for comments on 'concept of India'

After the release to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor received a lot of flak for saying that "there was no concept of India until the British cam".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 03:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Saif Ali Khan started 2020 on a high note with two of his films releasing and doing good business at the box office.

After the release to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor received a lot of flak for saying that "there was no concept of India until the British came".

Speaking about the same, Saif, in a recent interview said, "There are a lot of questions that one gets asked, that you have to answer over a long conversation, about history and politics. But, I’ve also learnt that (with) a lot of these questions, the answers tend to divide people — either they agree or disagree — which isn’t really our job. My job is to unite people, and I do that with the kind of films I do. So, I think it’s wrong to get into a situation that might divide people. So, from now on, I’d like to stay away from such conversations and focus more on the positive things of my profession that’s bringing the country together."

Further speaking about his latest release and if rom-com is an easy genre to pull of, he said, "They’re breezy! The crisis happens when something isn’t making you happy. They can be really funny also. So, as an actor, it’s both easy and difficult to pull them off. But, it doesn’t come naturally to everyone. I do enjoy romcoms; people enjoy watching them."

"I’d like to try and do a little more comedy, generally. I enjoy it. Also, I’ve had my share of intense parts. People also enjoy a variety, and I’d like to deliver that," Saif added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kerala horror: Shocking rape-murder case of 5-year-old girl raises fingers on police, state government

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

Tamil Nadu: Eight dead, several injured in firecracker factory explosion, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Viral video: Desi girl's electrifying dance in crowded mall impresses internet, watch

Wordle 772 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE