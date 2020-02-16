'My job is to unite people': Saif Ali Khan on receiving flak for comments on 'concept of India'

After the release to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor received a lot of flak for saying that "there was no concept of India until the British cam".

Saif Ali Khan started 2020 on a high note with two of his films releasing and doing good business at the box office.

After the release to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor received a lot of flak for saying that "there was no concept of India until the British came".

Speaking about the same, Saif, in a recent interview said, "There are a lot of questions that one gets asked, that you have to answer over a long conversation, about history and politics. But, I’ve also learnt that (with) a lot of these questions, the answers tend to divide people — either they agree or disagree — which isn’t really our job. My job is to unite people, and I do that with the kind of films I do. So, I think it’s wrong to get into a situation that might divide people. So, from now on, I’d like to stay away from such conversations and focus more on the positive things of my profession that’s bringing the country together."

Further speaking about his latest release and if rom-com is an easy genre to pull of, he said, "They’re breezy! The crisis happens when something isn’t making you happy. They can be really funny also. So, as an actor, it’s both easy and difficult to pull them off. But, it doesn’t come naturally to everyone. I do enjoy romcoms; people enjoy watching them."

"I’d like to try and do a little more comedy, generally. I enjoy it. Also, I’ve had my share of intense parts. People also enjoy a variety, and I’d like to deliver that," Saif added.