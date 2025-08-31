Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'My Hindu name is…': Ahaan Panday reveals his and sister Alanna Panday’s real names

Ahaan, son of businessman Aloke "Chikki" Panday and fitness expert-author Deanne Panday, shared that since his father is Hindu and mother is Christian, they were given two names

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 08:44 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'My Hindu name is…': Ahaan Panday reveals his and sister Alanna Panday’s real names
Image credit: Instagram
While his father, Chikki Panday, and uncle, Chunky Panday, are known by their nicknames, many believed Ahaan Panday’s name was his real one. However, in a recent interview, the Saiyaara star revealed that both he and his sister, Alanna Panday, have different Hindu names inspired by Yash Raj Films.

Ahaan, son of businessman Aloke "Chikki" Panday and fitness expert-author Deanne Panday, shared that since his father is Hindu and mother is Christian, they were given two names. His grandmother, who was very close to him, called him “Raj” and dreamed he would be part of Yash Raj Films. His sister’s Hindu name is Chandni, after the iconic YRF film, while his own Hindu name is Yash.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Ahaan explained why he chose to debut with Yash Raj Films despite other offers. "When Aditya Chopra asked me, it was instinctive. It was my childhood dream, something my grandmother wished for. I wanted to be a writer, but I did this for her."

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the love story of a rebellious musician (Ahaan) and a songwriter with Alzheimer’s (Aneet Padda). The film received glowing reviews and became the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, earning ₹563 crore worldwide.

