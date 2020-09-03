'My heart hurts for our little rabbit': Anusha Dandekar, Vijay Varma, Sussanne Khan, others support Rhea Chakraborty

Shibani Dandekar posted a heartfelt note in support of Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday, promising to stand by her in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now, several members from the industry including, Sussanne Khan, Anusha Dandekar, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and many others have come out in support of Shibani Dandekar for standing by Rhea.

Shibani's sister Anusha commented on the photo saying, "I’m crying, my heart hurts to know what they are doing to our little rabbit... She is our baby sister forever #justiceforrhea."

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma wrote, "Thank you for voicing this! I feel so ashamed of being a part of such a sick society where a woman is subjected to such torture while everyone just watches with glee or are not allowed to speak and live in fear."

For the uninformed, Shibani had posted a lengthy note yesterday in which she wrote, "I have known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old. Vibrant, strong, vivacious... such a bright spark.. so full of life! I have witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family (some of the warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma. We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt, vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point."She added, "Her basic human right taken away as the media play judge jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and a frightening side of humanity! What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he took his own life she was crucified. What have we become? I have seen her first hand what this has done to her mother`s health, how it has affected her father who gave his life to serve this country for 20 years, how quickly her brother has had to grow up and how strong he has had to be."

She also said that she was sorry for Rhea. "I am sorry that the best thing you ever did in your life ( looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life. I am so sorry. I am with you always. Justice for Rhea."