'My friends never gave me any work,' reveals Neena Gupta | Exclusive

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, who is one of the most popular actresses in India, said that her friends and people she knows never gave her work, to date. While speaking to us, she mentioned that she still doesn't ask for work.

On being asked ‘if the strongest people come from the weakest times,’ Neena Gupta replied, “I was very weak, I am not a strong person like people say you have lived life on your own terms, I have not seen anybody in this life who live their life on their own terms, you have to compromise and sacrifice. I am still a very shy person, I could write that insta post because of I was frustrated but I still have problems asking for work, especially from the people I know.”

She further added, “People I know, my friends, have never given me any work till date because I am shy but because I am shy, that doesn’t mean I’ll sulk during a difficult time. I have seen women become strong when ‘Musibat’ comes, otherwise, they are a rat but when something happens to their family, their kids, or close friends then they become something else. Some people can take it, some people give up to the pressure. Basically, it is a game of pressure, how much one can take. Everybody’s nature is different, their circumstances are different. My family was my backbone. If I fail here or I do whatever, they will accept me but the problem is when you have nobody to go back, so you succumb to the pressure.”

She also talked about social media and said that he is very careful while posting anything on social media. Neena stated, “You have to be very careful while posting on social media, you have to be responsible. One should be very careful and not post something when they are either too angry, too happy, or too sad and especially when you are emotionally disturbed, you cannot post anything, you have to think about it. For me I do not post something because I haven’t posted anything for 4 days, I post whenever I have something to say. Sometimes it is serious, and sometimes it’s very stupid like dal-chawal. I think I always had a connection with people, joKabhi Hua Nahi social media kiwajah se hogya. But I am very careful while posting something related to Caste, politics, etc.”

