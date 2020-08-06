'My friend Anushri Gaur, not Disha Salian': Sooraj Pancholi retorts viral image claiming he was with SSR's ex-manager

An image claiming Sooraj Pancholi met and even partied with Disha Salian had been going viral on Wednesday. The actor then retorted to the image and claimed that it is not Disha Salian but his friend Anushri Gaur.

Tagging his friend on the post, while sharing the viral image, Sooraj Pancholi took to Instagram and wrote, "Complete bullshit!! Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .."

Sooraj further addressed the media and added, "Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life !"

There were reports claiming Sooraj Pancholi was closely involved in the Disha Salian death case. This is the first time that the actor spoke up since. Previously, Sooraj had claimed that he has never met Disha Salian in his life.

He said 'I've had enough' and wrote, "I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously F*** YOU AND FUCK YOUR FAKE NEWS! I’ve had enough."

Here's his post:

Meanwhile, Disha Salian's case has been linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, who presently is BJP Rajya Sabha member, had alleged that on June 8, Disha Salian was raped and then murdered, and later on June 14, even Sushant was killed. He claimed that both the incidents are related and pointed out that Disha Salian was raped must have been evident in her autopsy report.

Recently, Disha's post-mortem reports have come back. The report reveals that she had unnatural head injuries and other multiple injuries which could be because she fell from a high rise building in Mumbai.