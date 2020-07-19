'My forever star': Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta's latest video is filled with bittersweet memories of late actor

The video of Sushant Singh Rajput consisted of his sweet moments with pet dog Fudge, his passion for hobbies and love for Bollywood

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares fond memories of the late actor. Her latest video, which is a tribute to her 'forever star', will leave you with bittersweet memories of the late actor.

The video shared by Shweta consisted of Sushant Singh Rajput's fond moments with his pet dog 'Fudge'. Sushant could also be seen passionately pursuing his hobbies, like playing musical instruments, star-gazing through his telesscope, sketching, and dancing.

While Shweta's video will consistently leave you emotional, the last bit, where Sushant dances on Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai' song with 'Fudge' is sure to leave a smile on your face. The video, overall, is bound to touch your heart.

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, "My Forever Star. A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it!"

Here's the clip:

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. A househelp discovered the actor and lay him on the bed. The case, even though declared as suicide, is still under investigation, with fans and a few celebrities probing a CBI investigation in the matter. Currently, Mumbai Police is handling the case. They have interviewed over 35 people in the case, including Sushant's close friends, family and co-workers.