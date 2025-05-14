Even today, fans recall several iconic scenes, especially the emotional climax, where Aman, played by Shah Rukh Khan, dies from a rare illness. That moment continues to bring tears and remains one of the most unforgettable endings in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho hit theatres over 22 years ago, yet its impact remains as strong as ever. A perfect blend of romance, humour, and emotion, the film touched countless hearts with its storytelling and memorable performances.

Even today, fans recall several iconic scenes, especially the emotional climax, where Aman, played by Shah Rukh Khan, dies from a rare illness. That moment continues to bring tears and remains one of the most unforgettable endings in Bollywood.

On Tuesday, Preity walked down memory lane and talked about the emotional weight she carried while filming the movie's climax scene. During a QnA session on X, a fan wrote to Preity, "@realpreityzinta ma'am every time I watch Kal Ho Naa Ho, I cry like a kid. You absolutely nailed Naina Catherine Kapur. Learnt a lesson as well that is love sometimes means letting go. When you watch Kal Ho Naa Ho after 20 years of shoot, do you cry like us? #pzchat."

In response, Preity opened up about losing her "first love in car crash". "Yes I cry when I see it and I cried when we were filming it too! My first love died in a car crash so this film always hit different. Fun Fact - Most scenes all actors cried naturally... and Aman's death scene had everyone crying in front of the camera and behind it too!," she shared.

Here, Preity referred to the loss of her father, Durganand Zinta, who passed away in a car accident. She was only 13 years old when she lost her father. Her father was an officer in the Indian Army. Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'.

This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions

