'My first crush was in Class 3': Rajkummar Rao gets candid about his dating life and romantic side

Apart from being a method actor with an amazing screen presence, Rajkummar Rao also has a softer side to him. Yes, the recent success of the actor has tricked the audience into thinking of him as a no-nonsense actor with a serious persona. Well, we have a breather for you!

Rajkummar recently appeared on Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show - ‘Feet Up with the Stars’ and made some startling revelations. Rajkumar was seen showing off his romantic side and getting candid like never before.

According to him, Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio from Titanic have been his major inspiration for his first kiss because they taught him some ‘vital lessons.’ He admits of watching the movie Titanic for about 20 times and says “Oh yes, they taught me how to kiss.”

He further tells his fans that “I’m hardcore romantic” and “My first crush was in Class 3 that apparently went on till Class 8 until she left the school.”

On being asked about his relationship with his lady love Patralekha, he said “Patralekha is my best friend – we discuss cinema, we discuss acting or travelling. We’re not discussing marriage or babies because we like the way we are!”