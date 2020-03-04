'My film choices, people I work with have kept me relevant': Anil Kapoor reflects on four-decades in Bollywood

Actor Anil Kapoor has completed four decades in the film industry but his search for new film ideas and innovation in films has still not ended.

In a recent interview, Anil opened up about his time in the industry and how it is important to catch-up with the ever-changing audience and their preferences, "My film choices and the people I work with have kept me relevant to every generation. The time has come to experiment with different characters. People’s tastes are changing. Whether a character is interesting or not, depends on the writing. Good writing makes our job easier," he said, Hindustan Times reported.

Anil also reflected at the equations he formed with yesteryear stars back in the day, "I do pause and look back at the early phase of my career. I don’t try to recreate those days but I do miss working with people who are no more. I miss Amrish Puri, Bapu saab (late director), Sridevi, Anand Bakshi (late lyricist) and Laxmikant (Berde; late actor). I miss the way we used to work together. There are so many directors who I never got the chance of collaborating with again. But everybody moves on and life goes on (smiles)," he added.

When asked about the legacy he would leave behind for his children, Anil said, "It’s just the beginning for my children – Sonam (K Ahuja), Rhea (Kapoor) and Harsh (Varrdhan Kapoor). They’ve just started working. And I’m confident that they are going to do even better work in the future."