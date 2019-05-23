'My father slapped me': Singer Kumar Sanu makes SHOCKING revelation about what happened after his first performance

Kumar Sanu, Kapil Sharma, The Kapil Sharma Show, slapped, Sameer,

Hindi Film Industry's veteran singer Kumar Sanu will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, along with noted lyricist Sameer. The episode, which will go on air this weekend, will have Kumar Sanu making some shocking revelations about his journey and early years as a singer.

During the course of his conversation with Kapil Sharma, Kumar Sanu was asked to share the details about his debut music performance. The singer revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show, "My debut performance was on the railway tracks where I was asked to sing some Hindi songs in front of a mafia gang and additionally, 20,000 more people were present. I had sung in fear and danced too and luckily, they liked it."

Adding further, Kumar Sanu revealed that his father had slapped him after that. “When my father who comes from an orthodox background got to know this, he slapped me very hard and said that this is not the way to sing,” Sanu told Kapil.

Not just Sanu, even Sameer made quite a few interesting revelations. The renowned lyricist shared that the lyrics of his famous song 'Dekha Hai Pehli Baar' from Saajan, was inspired by his wife Anita Pandey. He also revealed that when he told his wife about the song, she said that he may one of the finest lyricists but he's a very bad liar.