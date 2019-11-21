'My father and I are control freaks': Ira Khan on one quality she has of Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan has made her directorial debut with theatrical play Euripides’ Medea in which Hazel Keech plays the leading role. The play is based on a Greek tragedy and Ira has earlier said that she would choose direction over acting any time. The star kid earlier told DNA After Hrs, "It was never really a choice between directing or acting. I’ve always wanted to make the movie rather than be in it."

During an interaction with Bombay Times, when Ira was asked about Aamir and Reena's involvement in her career, she said, "They pretty much let us decide what we want to do. They just make sure that we are doing something good and not just sitting on a couch and watching TV. If there are any questions or suggestions, I do ask them, but otherwise, we are free to choose our own path."

Will she ever direct Aamir? To which Ira replied, "Maybe someday when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to everyone. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I will think about directing him."

When asked about Aamir's one quality she has in herself, the 22-year-old revealed, "My father and I are control freaks. It’s in a good way and I don’t mind being one. Once we are given some work or project, we are focused on it and forget everything else around. Like right now, I am directing this play and that’s all I have been doing for the past few months."