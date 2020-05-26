'My EID is never complete without my Maalik': Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera shares pic of his Eid celebrations at Panvel

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, who has been overseeing the superstar's security for more than 25 years now, yesterday, on the occasion of Eid, shared a picture with him and wished fans, Eid Mubarak. In a heartwarming Instagram post, Shera said that Eid is incomplete for him with Salman. He wrote, "My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe."

The picture has been taken at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, where he is currently in lockdown. Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, and Waluscha De Sousa, among others, are also with him. On the work front, Salman will be seen next on the big screen in Prabhudeva’s action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but has been pushed due to the lockdown owing to the coronavirus.

On the other hand, as, like every year Salman couldn't treat his fans with a film release on Eid so he decided to give his fans Eidi by releasing his third single titled Bhai Bhai. The song was released yesterday and is based on the spirit of brotherhood and secularism where Salman can be heard singing about the unity of Hindus and Muslims.

For the uninformed, Bhai Bhai is sung by Salman Khan and Ruhaan Arshad. While the music is composed by Sajid Wajid and the lyrics are penned by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri. The rap lyrics are penned by Ruhaan Arshad.