'My effort has been noticed': Arjun Kapoor opens up on entertaining people during pandemic

2021 has been a tough year for all of us because of Covid-19, however, the entertainment industry kept us busy and made us laugh. It made us forget the outside world for a while. While talking about the same, Arjun Kapoor confessed that he is grateful for receiving the chance to entertain the people during the pandemic.

‘The Bhoot Police’ actor Arjun Kapoor recently told that he is ‘here to act and earn his butter’. According to Hindustan Times, he said, “You’ve to be grateful and have humility in accepting the fact that at a time when the world was in chaos, work was happening for me and I was able to showcase it and receive love for it. It’s great to stay connected with the audience and reconnect with them and remind them of the fact that I’m here to act and earn my bread and butter by entertaining them.”

He further said, “My effort has been noticed by the upper echelon who care about credible work. When Naseeruddin Shah sits across you and says, ‘I saw your work and you were fantastic’ or when Kumud Mishra, who hails from that part of the world, says, ‘You didn’t even slip in your accent even once’, it’s an overwhelming feeling.”

While speaking about his film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, he said, “Even the critics have had a conversation about it. It had its own shares of ups and down and we had to wait a long time for a release but eventually, it worked out, in the best way possible.”

Arjun Kapoor often makes headlines because of his relationship with Malaika Arora. Speaking about the same, he confessed, “Sometimes I feel it’s a little unfair but it’s passable. I respect the boundary to a certain degree to which people can have an opinion beyond which if they get too personal, I don’t enjoy it.”