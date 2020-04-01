'My doctor just told me, I tested positive with Corona': Ram Gopal Varma faces backlash on April Fools' Day joke

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known to get caught up in controversies in some or the other way. Today, he did the same and in no time bore the brunt of the netizens. During the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and April Fools' Day, RGV decided to play along with his fans but it backfired on him immediately. Yes, Ram took to his Twitter page and wrote, "My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona".

After getting slammed by the netizens, RGV wrote, "Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s an April Fool joke (Flushed face) it’s his fault and not mine."

He further clarified that he thought of making the situation lighter. The Sarkar director tweeted, "Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I didn't offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them".

RGV concluded by writing, "This is not April Fool ..My purugu song in 3 hours crossed the TFI celebrity song of 3 days views ..Why why why ??? https://youtu.be/EFzOA0-jfOo"

Check out the tweets below:

Earlier today, talking about his song, Ram had also teased, "Corona Purugu Full song tested positive and after getting cured, it will now release after 1 hour at 6.30 pm".

Ram had further tweeted about COVID-19 stating, "Though uneducated, Madame Corona our new teacher taught us so many new things in the English language like 1.Social distancing 2.shelter in place 3. Lockdown 4.Flatten the curve 5.Immunocompromised 6.Self isolation 7.Personal Protective equipment etc".