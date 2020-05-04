'My darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares sketch by daughter thanking essential workers

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan showed her creative side while paying her gratitude to the essential workers. As her parents urged people to donate for the welfare of the people who are fighting their lives to save people who are diagnosed with coronavirus and also protecting people from getting tested positive. In the painting shared by Aishwarya, the star kid has made figures of a cleaner, a soldier, a security guard, a doctor, a nurse, a teacher and a news reporter too.

Aaradhya also drew holding hands and thanked them for their undying work. The star kid also painted herself with Aishwarya and Abhishek. The Jazbaa actor captioned the photo stating, "My darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love".

Aishwarya and Abhishek were a part of the I for India concert along with other Indian and International celebrities held on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, talking about Aaradhya leading a normal life despite being a star kid, Aishwarya had told Firstpost, "I take her with me everywhere so she is a part of my multi-tasking life. I keep it as real for her as possible, and very normal. Now she is in school like any normal girl. But even when she was a toddler I’d take her to the play-park to be with other children. It becomes difficult in Mumbai. But when I’m travelling I take her out to the park. Even there, some people recognize us. But they are normal parents and children. Aaradhya has to have a normal life. I’ve explained to her that is my life and now she’s part of it. So she’s comfortable in it."