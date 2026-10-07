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‘My choli became a 6-person panel’: Kriti Sanon revisits her Raksha Bandhan ad controversy

Kriti Sanon has finally opened up about the recent Raksha Bandhan ad controversy, where he 'revealing' outfit became the hot topic. Check out what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 01:28 PM IST

‘My choli became a 6-person panel’: Kriti Sanon revisits her Raksha Bandhan ad controversy
Kriti Sanon revisits the controversy around her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan-centric ad. (Pic Credits: Instagram/kritisanon)
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Bollywood star Kriti Sanon recently recalled the controversy which erupted earlier this year during Raksha Bandhan when he outfit in an advertisement became a topic of criticism, and the company had to take it down and issue a public apology after facing heavy online backlash. In the Raksha Bandhan ad, Kriti was seen wearing a white lace bralette blouse, tying a rakhi to her brother and her pet dog. Soon after the ad went viral, many criticised the 'inappropriate' outfit for the occasion.

Kriti Sanon recalls prime-time debate

Now, weeks after the controversy, Kriti has again opened up during a show titled What Women Want Season 6, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and said, ''I couldn’t believe… when my choli had become like a 6 people panel discussion on prime-time news.''

''I know,'' Kareena reacted.

Kriti Sanon had earlier hit back at critics

Going back to the time when the controversy was the hot topic on social media and on TV, Kriti had reacted to the criticism and even questioned why women are still judged by their clothing. ''The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family!'' she wrote in a post on Instagram.

''Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman’s respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!'' she added.

Screenshot 2026 10 07 130852

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Next, she is rumoured to be a part of the No Entry sequel, which is currently in the production stage.

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