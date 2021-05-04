'My brother is no more', tweets Pia Bajpiee hours after appealing for ICU bed in Uttar Pradesh

The country is struggling with an under-funded health care system and relying majorly on social media for requirements of ICU beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines, food, etc. It is happening irrespective of the social classes, as the disease is nondiscriminatory of the rich and poor. Pia Bajpiee who has mainly acted in Tamil and Telugu films recently lost her brother to COVID-19. The actor took it to Twitter to appeal for a ventilator bed in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Her tweet read as, "My brother is no more..." This tweet was after a thread of tweets seeking help for her brother, who was certainly battling with COVID-19.

In the urgency of the situation, hours before her brother passed away, she tweeted, "I need urgent help in district Farukhabad, Kayamganj block, UP... a bed with ventilator... My brother is dying... Any lead please help. Please Contact if u know anybody - 9415191852 Abhishek... we are already in mess."

Her fighting spirit and determined attitude were evident in a quote that she posted on Instagram. It was a reminder and a motivation for people who are going through hard times in their lives. The post read as "Warrior. Remind yourself of what you’ve been able to overcome. All the times you felt like you weren’t going to make it through, you proved yourself wrong. You’re more powerful than you think – Ash Alves."

Besides, many others in the cinema industry are grappling with this tough situation and losing loved ones. Bhumi Pednekar penned down her sorrow of losing two of her loved ones to COVID-19. In a tweet, she wrote, “Have lost two people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, three supercritical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen and beds for the ones we can save.”

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood in his recent tweet called out to China for halting the consignments of oxygen concentrators to India. “We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It’s sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute. I request @China_Amb_India @MFA_China to help us get our consignments cleared so we can save lives,” Sonu tweeted.

In its reply, China assured of "smooth functioning of the export channel of materials to India."