Days after facing backlash for arriving late for her concert in Melbourne, singer Neha Kakkar finally broke her silence on Thursday. She penned a lengthy note, explaining her side of the story. She claimed that she faced a harrowing experience with the organisers as they “ran away with her money.”

“They said she came 3 hrs late, did they even ask once what happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage, I didn’t even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn’t want anyone to get harmed. Who am I to punish anyone, but now that it’s come in my name, I had to speak up. So here it is,” Neha wrote.

She added, “Do you all know that I performed absolutely Free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel, and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them with food. In spite of all this, we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because my fans were waiting for hrs for me there.”

She elaborated that her sound check for the concert also got delayed for hours.

Neha added, “Do you know our sound check got delayed by hrs coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on? And when, after so much delay, our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, couldn’t do the sound check, we did not even know if the concert is happening coz the organisers stopped picking up my manager’s calls coz apparently they were running away from the sponsors n everyone. Though there’s still a lot to share but I guess this is enough…”

She also thanked her fans for supporting her and understanding her situation.

“Want to thank all those people who spoke so beautifully for me, as if all this happened to them personally. I really appreciate all the efforts they all took to clarify my situation. I’m always gonna be thankful to all of them who attended my concert that day and cried with me and even danced their hearts out. I can’t thank my NeHearts enough for always standing up for me and everyone who supported me and gave me only Love. Thank you,” she posted.

Earlier, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar shared a statement on Instagram, suggesting that the delay was due to mismanagement by the event organisers.

