My 2 AM friend is my alter ego: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh will be completing a decade in the film industry this year. Since his debut film, the actor has impressed everyone with his acting prowess. He has also won several accolades for his incredible performances in many films. From playing con man, king to a street rapper, Ranveer has done it all and how. However, the actor has faced his share of struggle before making it big in the film industry.

Talking about the same, he had earlier told on a talk show, Initially, I faced rejection based on how I looked not so much because of my ability. I was told that I wasn’t very good looking or conventional maybe I wasn’t fair or tall enough."

While speaking about his belief in himself, Singh went on to say, "There was a time I landed a bunch of gigs but I decided to pass them on to gamble and wait for something bigger and I don’t know why but these were decent opportunities that I was letting go."

Ranveer is also known for his antics, when asked what others would think about it, the Gully Boy actor said, "It’s just a matter of the mind where I am always being honest with myself while also having a fun time. If I always do the right things with my heart and soul, there is nothing to worry about or regret."

Talk about the amount of self-love he has for himself, Ranveer said, "My 2 AM friend is my alter ego".