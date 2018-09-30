Muzammil Ibrahim on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row: I wasn’t present on the set

After Hrs spoke to Muzammil Ibrahim, who was one of the leads in Horn Ok Pleassss, and asked him what actually happened on the day when the item song with Tanushree Dutta was supposed to be shot. He tells us, “I wasn’t present on the sets that day. She was there only for the item song and we never met. It was a three-day shoot and I was required only on the last day. You can ask anyone — whether it’s the assistants or Tanushree herself. Like everyone else, I also got to know about it later that day (referring to the incident being first reported in 2008). So, it won’t be correct on my part to comment on it.”

Although the supermodel-turned-actor shared his opinion on the controversy, he refused to take sides. “This is a legal issue and we need to wait for the legal course to take its own action. I can’t comment on this before that. It’s an extremely sensitive matter,” he signed off.