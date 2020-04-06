'Muskurayega India'" Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'song of hope' amid coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc in the country, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and producer Jackky Bhagnani teamed up to release a "song of hope" titled Muskurayega India. The single has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore.

The video begins with a clip from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, in which he says that we will fight the coronavirus pandemic and emerge victoriously. It also features a bunch of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday, among others.

Check out the video here.

The song is made under his banner Cape of Good Films. Sharing the poster on Twitter today, Akshay had said, "At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today. @Jjust_Music #CapeOfGoodFilms @VishalMMishra @jackkybhagnani."

About the song, Akshay was quoted saying, "At a time when our days are clouded with uncertainty, and life has come to a standstill, we want people to be certain of one thing — everything will be back to normal and all we need to do is put up a united stand against this pandemic. This song is one step towards doing that."

To which Jackky added, "Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps, in times of uncertainty, is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments’ efforts in fighting the virus."