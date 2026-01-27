'Muskurane ki wajah chali gayi': Fans are shocked and heartbroken after Arijit Singh announces retirement as playback singer

"Bollywood won’t be the same without his songs", "Muskurane ki wajah chali gayi", and "That 'Acha Chalta Hoon Duaaon Mein Yaad Rakhna' will hit different from now on", wrote Arijit Singh's heartbroken fans after the legendary singer announced his shocking retirement as a playback singer.

Arijit Singh shocked and surprised everyone on Tuesday evening when he announced his announcement as a playback singer. The legndary singer shared that he won't take up any new assignments as a vocalist, but continue to make music. Thanking his listeners for their unwavering love and support over the years, Singh called his journey as a playback singer "wonderful." His sudden announcement has broken the hearts of his fans, who have filled the social media with their saddening messages and their favourite Arijit songs.

"Arijit Singh taking retirement feels way too personal. Through every phase of my life his songs feel like the ray of light of positivity which guides me to the right direction. I don't know if I will ever recover from this. I hate everything right now. Thank you, Arijit", wrote one of his fans, while another added, "Muskurane ki wajah chali gayi", in reference to his popular track Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. "Bollywood won’t be the same without his songs", read a comment. One cybercitizen wrote, "This is an end of an era."

Another netizen wrote, "He gave us Channa Mereya. So one day, when he retires as a vocalist, we will sing Channa Mereya for him. A true visionary Arijit Singh." "Arijit Singh should have put Channa Mereya as the background track on his Insta retirement post. Most apt it would have been. Accha chalta Hoon, duaon mein yaad rakhna", read a similar post. One netizen wrote, "That 'Acha Chalta Hoon Duaaon Mein Yaad Rakhna' will hit different from now on", referencing his chartbuster track Channa Mereya.

"Arijit singh has retired from playback singing. Bollywood won’t be the same without his songs", wrote his fan. Another heartbroken fan wrote, "Some voices don't just sing songs, they become a part of life. If this decision is true, then my heart is heavy. Not only am I, but half the population of this country is a huge fan of Arijit Singh's voice. This decision by Arijit Singh, who has become the voice of millions of hearts with his emotional songs, has come as a shock. Very sad and heartbreaking news for millions of his fans like me."

Arijit Singh's shocking retirement post

Taking to his private X account, @Atmojoarjalojo, Arijit wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

Arijit Singh's songs and awards

Some of his biggest chartbusters songs include Channa Mereya, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Tum Hi Ho, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Gerua, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Phir Le Aaya Dil, Chaleya, Ghungroo, Khairiyat, First Class, Sooraj Dooba Hai, Gehra Hua, Sajni, Ghar Kab Aaoge, Shayad, Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, and Suno Na Sangemarmar among others.

The popular singer has also been bestowed with two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for Binte Dil for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, and Kesariya for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Singh has also won 8 Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer. As of January 2026, he is the most-followed artist globally on Spotify, with over 169 million followers.

