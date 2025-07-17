Music label wanted to fire Arijit Singh for refusing to sign contract, but song became chartbuster, launched his career, it was...

Arijit Singh refused to sign a binding contract with the music label, which nearly got him removed from Aashiqui 2. It was only because the music director Mithoon put his foot down that Arijit was retained. The romantic track Tum Hi Ho became singer's breakthrough hit.

Arijit Singh rakes in billions of streams every year, having established himself as the Hindi film industry's biggest voice. But he was nearly fired from the film that launched his career, Aashiqui 2. Director Mohit Suri recalled that Arijit refused to sign a binding contract with the music label, which nearly got him removed from the project. It was only because music director Mithoon put his foot down that Arijit was retained. Mohit recalled the story in an interview with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast, ahead of the release of his new film, Saiyaara.

Recalling the anecdote about Arijit, who wasn’t famous back then, Mohit said, "I remember, one day, the head of the music label was shouting at me and Mithoon. We'd done Aashiqui 2, and they wanted Arijit to sign a contract, to hold talent back, to control his talent. He refused to do it. He was still not big, because the songs hadn't released then. He refused to do it, and they were like, 'Why don't you replace him?' Me and Mithoon were like, 'No way, we'll take our songs back, you can get other songs, we are not replacing him'."

Mohit said that he doesn’t know if Arijit knows the story, but he should thank the ethical Mithoon, who was the one who really stood up for him in the pressure situation. "I was only fighting for my music director," Mohit added. Asked if he knew even then if Arijit would become one of the greats, Mohit said, "Yes, we had never made music like that."

The 2013 release Aashiqui 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, was a breakout hit at the box office, much like the original Aashiqui, featuring the debutants Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, in the 1990. Both films were greatly supported by their music albums. While the Aashiqui album was composed by Nadeem-Shravan, the spiritual sequel had a multi-composer soundtrack featuring Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, and Jeet Gannguli.

READ | Mohit Suri reveals Aditya Chopra's first reaction after watching Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara: 'What happened to...' | Exclusive