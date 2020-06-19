Music has bigger mafia than films, suicide cases likely: Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam released a video in which the singer accused the music industry of being the biggest movie mafia. He also went on to hint at some big names and stated that they have interfered with many singers' careers, which could lead to more suicide cases in the industry.

In the video, Sonu Nigam pointed out that Indians are suffering from 'mental and emotional pressure' after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. He also spoke about the Indo-China clash in Ladakh, and sent a request to the music companies through his Vlog.

Sonu stated that various singers approach him and state that a certain director, actor, producer and music director is willing to work with them, but the music company does not promote their talent, stating that they are not the talent that have previously worked with them. Calling himself lucky to have worked in an era where such monogamy did not exist, Nigam went on to elaborate that two music companies have been controlling the whole music industry and thus it could become difficult for the young singers to find more work in the industry. He stated that the singers are frustrated and sometimes have 'blood tears'. Sonu also went on to add that directors and producers too aren't happy with the situation.

While asking the bigshots to be more kind, Sonu also went on to talk about a certain actor who is in news these days, and had an issue with Arijit Singh. Nigam said that the actor demanded Sonu does not sing in his movie. 'How can you use your power like that?,' questioned Sonu. He also went on to reveal that he has sung various songs and after receiving calls to sing the song, these tracks were eventually dubbed. He also stated that nine singers get roped in for one song. Before concluding his video, Sonu even went on to hope that a few people do not take offence because he said some things about them.

Watch the video here:

Sonu Nigam is currently quarantining in Dubai. The singer often goes live to interact with his fans, sometimes doing music concerts for them.