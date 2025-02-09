Bollywood's renowned music composer Pritam Chakraborty registered a complaint of theft in his Mumbai office.

Renowned Bollywood music composer Pritam Chakraborty suffered a huge financial setback. His manager filed a complaint with Malad police against a staff member who allegedly ran away with Rs 40 lakh cash from their office. The police have reportedly identified the suspect as 32-year-old Ashish Sayal and have formed teams to track him down.

As per the reports, Police remarked on February 4, around 2 pm, a production house employee visited Pritam Chakraborty’s music studio, Unimus Record Pvt. Ltd., in Goregaon and gave a bag with Rs 40 lakhs in cash to his manager, Vineet Chedda. Sayal, Ahmed Khan, and Kamal Disha were also present.

The manager went to Pritam's house, which was in the same building, and before leaving the office, he placed the cash in a trolley bag. However, when the manager returned, he discovered that the trolley bag with the cash had vanished.

Chedha asked the other staff members, and they claimed that Sayal had taken the bag, stating that he was transporting it to Pritam Chakraborty’s residence. Soon the manager tried to contact the suspect, but he did not respond and later switched off his phone. That's when Chedda became suspicious and informed Pritam.

After Pritam’s advice, the manager rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. A theft case was registered, and authorities appointed teams to track the suspect by contacting his relatives and analyzing his mobile phone records.

The investigating officer stated that they are looking into whether the suspect had recently borrowed money, as it might help determine the motive behind the theft. Indian Express quoted a police officer, who stated, "We are also trying to understand whether he had recently asked anyone for money, as that could help us determine the reason for the theft." The investigation is still ongoing and further details will be unfolded as the investigation progresses. For the unversed, Pritam is a popular music composer known for his work in Gangster, Life in a Metro, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Brahmastra.