Mushtaq Khan demise: Veteran actor, known for Gadar, Welcome, was once afraid of Amitabh Bachchan due to..., earned Rs 100 per day at...

Mushtaq Khan has been active in films since the 1980s and has appeared in over 250 films. The veteran actor passed away on September 24 after losing the battle with liver cancer.

Mushtaq Khan, a veteran actor in the Indian film industry, best known for Gadar and the Welcome franchise, passed away at 56. Khan lost his battle with life to liver cancer and breathed his last on September 24, 2026. For the unversed, the Aashiqui actor was undergoing treatment for liver cancer and was hospitalised for the past 15 days at Nanavati Hospital.

Last rites of the actor will be held at...

As India Today reported, his business partner Shivam confirmed the death news. Recently, the disease had relapsed, following which he was hospitalised. As per another report, the last rites of Mushtaq Khan will be performed tomorrow morning at Yari Road, Kabristan.

When Mushtaq Khan was afraid of Amitabh Bachchan

Mushtaq has been active in films since the 1980s, for over 4 decades, and has worked in more than 250 films, primarily in Hindi and other languages. Khan started his acting journey with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai. His other popular works include Sadak, Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Welcome, and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Watch the viral scene of Mushtaq Khan with Amitabh Bachchan

Do you know that Mushtaq was once afraid of Amitabh Bachchan?

In 1981, Mushtaq Khan got a chance to do a minor role in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaalia. During the shoot of the film, Mushtaq was so nervous to share the screen with Bachchan that he was fumbling while looking into the eyes of the hero. After a few takes, Mushtaq, who played the role of Ram Deen, decided not to look into the eyes of the star. In the final cut, we see a nervous Mushtaq Khan avoiding eye contact with Bachchan and smoking a beedi to cover his hesitation and nervousness. For this film, Mushtaq Khan used to earn Rs 100 per day. Mushtaq Khan is survived by his wife, Salma Khan, and 2 children. His last released film is Hum Angrezo Ke Zamane Ke Jailer Hain (2026).

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