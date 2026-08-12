'Musalman se shaadi kar ke bhadi ho gayi': Swara Bhasker BLASTS trolls for body-shaming her: 'Sexy ladkiyan dekhni hain toh...'

Swara Bhasker has reacted to trolls fat-shaming her ever since she married Fahad Ahmad. She even recalled the worst phase when her body underwent a drastic physical transformation and she was ridiculed for it

Actress Swara Bhasker has responded to trolls for fat-shaming and mocking her physical transformation after becoming a mom. Ever since she got married to the politician Fahad Ahmad, Swara has been a target of netizens. They often criticise her for promoting love jihad and how 'fat and unattractive' she looks without makeup, in her traditional clothes. In 2023, after becoming a mother to Raabiya, the trolling became worse.

Itne velle bhaithe ho? Swara Bhasker to trolls

Recently, Bhasker appeared on Jay Madan’s podcast, and she commented on her interfaith marriage and body-shaming. The Raanjhanna actress revealed how she deals with being constantly body-shamed. The actress said, "Itne velle baithe ho bhai, tumhe kya hai kisi aur ka kya weight hai. Meri zindagi aapki aankhon ke liye nahi chal rahi hai. Aapko agar sexy ladkiyan dekhni hain toh koi doosra page jaakar dekho na. Aapko kisne bulaya hai mere page par."

Woman's body changes after she became a mother: Swara Bhasker

The Nil Battey Sanaata actress stated that after welcoming a baby girl, she underwent a drastic physical transformation. "Mera dhai saal pehle baby hua hai toh woman ki body change hoti hai. Insaan jab grow karta hai, main jaanti hoon ki hum aisi industry se aate hain jahan saara time youth ko preserve karte rehte hain- Botox, injections, plastic surgery, lekin sach ye hai ki life badalti hai aur ye theek hai. Life ka kaam hai change hona."

‘Muslim se shaadi karke moti-bhaddi ho gayi’: Swara Bhasker recalls horrific comments

Swara also recalled an incident from the time she was campaigning with her husband Fahad Ahmad during an election. She said she was extremely busy and had gone without makeup. A makeup-free photograph of hers was subsequently posted by her team, and she continues to be trolled over it even today. The actress said, “Logon ne unki pichhli aur us photo ki comparison karke kaha ki ye Musalman se shaadi karke aisi ho gayi. Musalman se shaadi karke moti ho gayi, bhaddi ho gayi. Iske baad Fahad ko tension ho gayi thi.”

Main weight kam nahi karungi, aise hi moti rahungi: Swara Bhasker

Swara further said that she has decided not to let such trolling dictate how she looks. She said, “Main bhi ziddi hoon aur main ab apna weight kam nahi karungi aur aise hi moti rahungi. Main Instagram page par aise hi happy hippo ki tarah hi dikhoongi.” She added, “Hamari industry mein ya aur kisi public-facing job mein mahilaon par alag hi pressure bana rakha hai ki humein aisa lagna hai, achha lagna hai aur judge bhi hote ho aap ki kaise lag rahe hain.”

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Swara admits she's lucky to have family support

Swara said she finds this pressure particularly upsetting for women who have recently given birth. “Mujhe dekhkar bahut bura lagta hai. Bachche ko janm dene ke baad waise hi bahut cheezon se guzarna padta hai, upar se us par aap ye sochoge ki ab mujhe patla hona hai. Aur agar aap breastfeeding kara rahe ho toh aapko zyada calories ki zarurat padti hai. Lekin main lucky hoon ki maine sahi books padhi hain, mujhe family ka support hai, she asserted. On the work front, Swara was last seen with Fahad at the non-fiction show, Pati Patni aur Panga.