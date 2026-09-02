Musafir Cafe fame Vedika Pinto to romance Lakshya in Prosit Roy's psychological love story

The yet-untitled film, directed by Prosit Roy and starring Lakshya and Vedika Pinto, is said to be a one-of-a-kind romance story with a psychological twist. The film is currently in the development stage and is expected to begin filming in December 2026, with a 2027 release planned.

Vedika Pinto will feature alongside The Ba***ds of Bollywood star Lakshya in filmmaker Prosit Roy's upcoming psychological drama film. According to the makers, Pinto joins Lakshya for a fresh new on-screen pairing, bringing a fresh and exciting dimension to the story. The yet-untitled film is said to be a one-of-a-kind romance story with a psychological twist and will be an intriguing addition to the genre, the official synopsis read. The film is currently in the development stage and is expected to begin filming in December 2026, with a 2027 release planned.

Pinto, who has garnered acclaim for her work in films like Anurag Kashyap's two-part crime drama, Nishaanchi and Neeraj Pandey's 2022 romantic-thriller film, Operation Romeo, was most recently seen in the Netflix series, Musafir Cafe, alongside Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana. The romantic drama series has been renewed for its second season.

Lakshya was most recently seen in Vivek Soni's Chand Mera Dil, opposite Ananya Panday. The Dharma Productions-backed romantic drama was released in theatres in May this year. Lakshya, who began his acting career on television, made his feature film debut in the 2024 action thriller Kill, for which he received multiple awards.

Prosit Roy is best known for co-directing the first season of the critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok and the supernatural horror film Pari, starring Anushka Sharma. His most recent work was the crime thriller series Raakh, inspired from the Ranga-Billa case that shook that national capital Delhi in 1978. Both Paatal Lok and Raakh are streaming on Prime Video.

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