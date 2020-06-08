Murli Sharma's mother passes away at 76

Pan-Indian actor Murli Sharma's mother passed away on Monday. Padma Sharma suffered from cardiac arrest and was 76 years old. The actor's mother breathed her last at their residence in Mumbai. Sadly, Murli's father Vrijbhushan Sharma passed away last year at the age of 84.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Murli has been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost two decades now. He has starred in popular movies namely Main Hoon Na, Apaharan, Dhamaal, Dhol, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dabangg, OMG: Oh My God!, Baby, Badlapur, ABCD 2, Saaho, Street Dancer 3D to name a few.

Murli has worked with Rohit Shetty in many films like Sunday, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Singham and Golmaal Again.

He also worked in several films down South namely Athidi, Kantri, Oosaravelli, Dhoni, Mr. Nookayya, Adhinayakudu, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Pattathu Yaanai, Arrambam, Yevadu, Anjaan, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Hyper, Duvvada Jagannadham, Bhaagamathie, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo to name a few.

Murli is married to actor Ashwini Kaleskar since 2009.