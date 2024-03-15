Murder Mubarak review: Homi Adajania's maddening puzzles, clues in Pankaj, Sara, Karisma-starrer will keep you hooked

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

NEET MDS 2024: SC refuses to postpone exams, extends internship cut-off date to…

Apple iPhone users in India under ‘high risk’, sensitive information may be leaked, government issues warning

Meet Indian actress, who charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad; and it’s not Alia, Deepika, Katrina, Kareena or Samantha

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC at 22, without coaching, her AIR was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

NEET MDS 2024: SC refuses to postpone exams, extends internship cut-off date to…

Apple iPhone users in India under ‘high risk’, sensitive information may be leaked, government issues warning

Yodha public review: ‘Best action star’ Sidharth Malhotra impresses fans in 'paisa vasool' film

Foods to keep your kidneys healthy

Superfoods to reduce joint pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet Indian actress, who charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad; and it’s not Alia, Deepika, Katrina, Kareena or Samantha

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

Murder Mubarak review: Homi Adajania's maddening puzzles, clues in Pankaj, Sara, Karisma-starrer will keep you hooked

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Murder Mubarak review: Homi Adajania's maddening puzzles, clues in Pankaj, Sara, Karisma-starrer will keep you hooked

Pankaj Tripathi steals the spotlight as ACP Bhavani Singh in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director - Homi Adajania 

Cast - Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Deven Bhojani and Tara Alisha Berry

Where to Watch: Netflix

Rating – 3.5 stars

Released on Netflix today, Murder Mubarak promises to deliver an enthralling experience that embodies all the elements audiences love in murder mysteries.  With its blend of mystery, suspense, and rich storytelling, Murder Mubarak is set to captivate audiences and leave them craving more.

The narrative unfolds within the opulent confines of the Royal Delhi Club, reserved for the elite. Following a grand celebration, the tranquil atmosphere is shattered by a sudden murder. ACP Bhavani Singh, portrayed by the versatile Pankaj Tripathi, is tasked with unraveling this intricate case.

As Bhavani Singh delves into the investigation, a diverse array of club members, including Bambi Todi (Sara Ali Khan), Aakash Dogra (Vijay Varma), Shehnaz Noorani (Karisma Kapoor), Cookie Katoch (Dimple Kapadia), Roshni Batra (Tisca Chopra), Rannvijay Singh (Sanjay Kapoor), Yash Batra (Suhail Nayyar), Ganga (Tara Alisha Berry), and Gappi (Brijendra Kala), come under scrutiny. Each character harbours secrets and motives, leaving audiences guessing until the film's climatic reveal. Prepare for a suspense-filled ride as Murder Mubarak challenges perceptions and delivers a thrilling mystery that will keep you guessing until the very end.

Hats off to the stellar ensemble cast of Murder Mubarak! Each member delivers their role with finesse and authenticity, enhancing the film's overall impact. Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of ACP Bhavani Singh undoubtedly steals the spotlight, showcasing his unparalleled talent and versatility. His commanding presence and nuanced performance anchor the film, elevating it to new heights. 

Furthermore, every member of the cast seamlessly embodies their character, contributing to the film's cohesive narrative and immersive experience. With such remarkable performances, Murder Mubarak proves to be a true testament to the prowess of its ensemble cast.

Homi Adajania's direction and the compelling screenplay by Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta promise a thrilling and immersive experience for viewers. The film is based on the novel Club You To Death by Anuja Chauhan. With the elements of suspense and the promise of keeping the mystery intact until the very last scene, "Murder Mubarak" is definitely worth a watch. Kudos to Maddock Films for yet another standout project, providing audiences with unique and compelling content. Murder Mubarak is produced by Maddock Films, with producer Dinesh Vijan and co-producers Sharada Karki Jalota and Poonam Shivdasani.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian genius who gave up on lucrative career as doctor, cracked UPSC exam but did not become IAS officer, he is...

This low-budget film did better VFX than Adipurush, Brahmastra, Marvel, DC in just Rs 80 crore, no foreign crew, won...

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

AI will be smarter than any single human by next year: Musk

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement