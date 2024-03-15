Murder Mubarak review: Homi Adajania's maddening puzzles, clues in Pankaj, Sara, Karisma-starrer will keep you hooked

Pankaj Tripathi steals the spotlight as ACP Bhavani Singh in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak.

Director - Homi Adajania

Cast - Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Deven Bhojani and Tara Alisha Berry

Where to Watch: Netflix

Rating – 3.5 stars

Released on Netflix today, Murder Mubarak promises to deliver an enthralling experience that embodies all the elements audiences love in murder mysteries. With its blend of mystery, suspense, and rich storytelling, Murder Mubarak is set to captivate audiences and leave them craving more.

The narrative unfolds within the opulent confines of the Royal Delhi Club, reserved for the elite. Following a grand celebration, the tranquil atmosphere is shattered by a sudden murder. ACP Bhavani Singh, portrayed by the versatile Pankaj Tripathi, is tasked with unraveling this intricate case.

As Bhavani Singh delves into the investigation, a diverse array of club members, including Bambi Todi (Sara Ali Khan), Aakash Dogra (Vijay Varma), Shehnaz Noorani (Karisma Kapoor), Cookie Katoch (Dimple Kapadia), Roshni Batra (Tisca Chopra), Rannvijay Singh (Sanjay Kapoor), Yash Batra (Suhail Nayyar), Ganga (Tara Alisha Berry), and Gappi (Brijendra Kala), come under scrutiny. Each character harbours secrets and motives, leaving audiences guessing until the film's climatic reveal. Prepare for a suspense-filled ride as Murder Mubarak challenges perceptions and delivers a thrilling mystery that will keep you guessing until the very end.

Hats off to the stellar ensemble cast of Murder Mubarak! Each member delivers their role with finesse and authenticity, enhancing the film's overall impact. Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of ACP Bhavani Singh undoubtedly steals the spotlight, showcasing his unparalleled talent and versatility. His commanding presence and nuanced performance anchor the film, elevating it to new heights.

Furthermore, every member of the cast seamlessly embodies their character, contributing to the film's cohesive narrative and immersive experience. With such remarkable performances, Murder Mubarak proves to be a true testament to the prowess of its ensemble cast.

Homi Adajania's direction and the compelling screenplay by Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta promise a thrilling and immersive experience for viewers. The film is based on the novel Club You To Death by Anuja Chauhan. With the elements of suspense and the promise of keeping the mystery intact until the very last scene, "Murder Mubarak" is definitely worth a watch. Kudos to Maddock Films for yet another standout project, providing audiences with unique and compelling content. Murder Mubarak is produced by Maddock Films, with producer Dinesh Vijan and co-producers Sharada Karki Jalota and Poonam Shivdasani.

