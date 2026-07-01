Mupapa: Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with YRF-Posham Pa, will lead 'genre-bending' visual spectacle, release date locked for 2027

Ayushmann Khurrana is yet to have two releases lined up for this year, and he has already locked February 2027 for Mupapa.

Ayushmann Khurrana is yet to release his two films this year, and he's already locked the first release of 2027. Yash Raj Films & Posham Pa Pictures’ first theatrical production, Mupapa, led by Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to release on Feb 19, 2027.

YRF joins forces with Posham Pa



The partnership of Posham Pa and YRF is in line with Aditya Chopra’s vision to push a new creative business model under the company’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who had produced the highest-grossing romantic blockbuster, Saiyaara. This is Akshaye’s second film as a producer after Mohit Suri's directorial.

Posham Pa Pictures is viewed as one of the freshest voices in Indian entertainment. With Mupapa, YRF & Posham Pa aim to produce a disruptive and unique theatrical offering for the audience. Mupapa will be the first of their promising partnership.

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What is Mupapa?



As per the source from the production house, Mupapa is a genre-bending theatrical film. It promises to deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is popularly known for content disruption, is helming this project that will hold the potential of keeping the audience at the edge of their seats from the word go.

What is Posham Pa Pictures?



The partners at Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani have together and individually been part of a lot of widely acclaimed and highly celebrated projects like Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai, to name a few. On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Pati Patni aur Woh Do. He'll next be seen in Udta Teer and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Dhan Mol Liya.