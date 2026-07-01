FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US: 33-year-old Indian IT professional dies after car swept away in Kansas flash floods

33-year-old Indian IT professional dies after car swept away in US flash floods

Who was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian sailor's family alleges body missing vital organs, demands probe

Who was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian sailor's family alleges missing organs

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo debate heats up as Chris Sutton slams Portugal boss Roberto Martínez, calls it ‘embarrassing’

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo debate heats up as Chris Sutton slams

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mupapa: Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with YRF-Posham Pa, will lead 'genre-bending' visual spectacle, release date locked for 2027

Ayushmann Khurrana is yet to have two releases lined up for this year, and he has already locked February 2027 for Mupapa.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 06:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mupapa: Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with YRF-Posham Pa, will lead 'genre-bending' visual spectacle, release date locked for 2027
Ayushmann Khurrana with Akshaye Widhani, Sameer Saxena (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ayushmann Khurrana is yet to release his two films this year, and he's already locked the first release of 2027. Yash Raj Films & Posham Pa Pictures’ first theatrical production, Mupapa, led by Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to release on Feb 19, 2027.

YRF joins forces with Posham Pa
 
The partnership of Posham Pa and YRF is in line with Aditya Chopra’s vision to push a new creative business model under the company’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who had produced the highest-grossing romantic blockbuster, Saiyaara. This is Akshaye’s second film as a producer after Mohit Suri's directorial.

Posham Pa Pictures is viewed as one of the freshest voices in Indian entertainment. With Mupapa, YRF & Posham Pa aim to produce a disruptive and unique theatrical offering for the audience. Mupapa will be the first of their promising partnership. 

Also read: Breaking! Gaurav Khanna to join Kunal Kemmu's Alliance after Akansha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Upp 2? Here's what we know

What is Mupapa?
 
As per the source from the production house, Mupapa is a genre-bending theatrical film. It promises to deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is popularly known for content disruption, is helming this project that will hold the potential of keeping the audience at the edge of their seats from the word go.

What is Posham Pa Pictures? 
 
The partners at Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani have together and individually been part of a lot of widely acclaimed and highly celebrated projects like Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai, to name a few. On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Pati Patni aur Woh Do. He'll next be seen in Udta Teer and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Dhan Mol Liya. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US: 33-year-old Indian IT professional dies after car swept away in Kansas flash floods
33-year-old Indian IT professional dies after car swept away in US flash floods
Who was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian sailor's family alleges body missing vital organs, demands probe
Who was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian sailor's family alleges missing organs
MAHASAGAR vs China's 'String of Pearls': How India-Japan strategy could reshape Indo-Pacific battle
India’s MAHASAGAR Doctrine: Is New Delhi building maritime wall against Beijing?
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo debate heats up as Chris Sutton slams Portugal boss Roberto Martínez, calls it ‘embarrassing’
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo debate heats up as Chris Sutton slams
*Tarun Raj Arora: An Entrepreneur Behind the Bigg Boss 20 Speculation*
*Tarun Raj Arora: An Entrepreneur Behind the Bigg Boss 20 Speculation*
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement