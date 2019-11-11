Headlines

'Munna Badnaam Hai' audio review: This Salman Khan's rewind song from Dabangg 3 grows on you, a little too late

Salman Khan's item song Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 is good to hear only for the last two minutes

Shaheen Irani

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 08:04 PM IST

Salman Khan's Dabangg was iconic for many reasons. While Salman Khan played the role of a cop Chulbul Pandey aka Robinhood Pandey, which he now describes as 'Policewala Gunda', there was also Rajjo who dared to tell him 'Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab, Pyaar Se Lagta Hai'. While the characters, dialogues and screenplay were loved by all, there is one song which became just as iconic - Munni Badnaam Hua.

Come Dabangg 3 and Salman Khan tries to recreate the standards set by Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and himself with the song Munni Badnaam Hui. While the visuals of his latest song Munna Badnaam Hua are yet to be revealed, the audio of the song has been unveiled on Twitter.

Salman Khan shared a glimpse into the audio of the song. This four-minute-sixteen second song is nothing but a drag in the first half, and clearly forcefully entertaining towards the climax. The song has been turned into a rap that could have been avoided altogether.

So Munna Badnaam Hua audio commences and the makers have kept 11 seconds of music and 11 seconds of rap. Although they might have thought it would be essential in order to create mystery, it is nothing but a clear drag which, of course, is of no help.

After the rap which barely grabs interest, there is a solo female and solo male version which could have marked the beginning of the song. It is truly quite unclear whether the makers even wanted to go ahead with the song or just did not find a way to do so. Half the song (approximately one minute and 37 seconds) finally passes by and then, there is the hook phrase Munna Badnaam Hua.

This is followed by some rap again till two minutes and 20 seconds. It is only after that, when the real song could be heard, but that too is little impressive and it clearly tries way too hard to be entertaining. There are some catchphrases like, 'Gaana Rewind Hua, Mogambo Khush Hua, Behadh Nuksaan Hua, Main Tere Naam Hua, Munna Badnaam Hua, and the cliffhanger - Salman Khan Hua, Darling Tere Liye,' but these verses come a little too late and barely last a minute or two. Honestly, musicians Sajid Wajid, singers Badshah, Kamaal Khan, Mamta Sharma, lyricist Danish Sabri and T-Series could have just stuck to keeping the song a limited version of two minutes whole, and of course, the two-minute second half of the song.

If you dare to, listen to Munna Badnaam Hua audio song here:

Dabangg 3, helmed by Prabhu Dheva is slated for December 20, 2019 release. The movie also brings back Rajjo and Makkhi Pandey aka Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan.

