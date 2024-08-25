Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

After setting box office records, and amid the monstrous success of Stree 2, the third instalment of Maddock horror-comedy universe is now streaming online.

After the grand television premiere of this year's sleeper hit, Munjya, the film is now available for OTT.

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films has broken several box office records with Stree 2. But before this box office juggernaut, the comedy-horror franchise pleasantly surprised the audience with their sleeper hit Munjya.

Sharvari and Abhay Verma-starrer Munjya was a low-budget horror-comedy that went on to gross over Rs 100 crore worldwide. After the television premiere, the movie is now streaming online.

Munjya is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform announced the release with a new post on their social media. A motion poster of the film was shared with the caption, "Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur woh dauda chala aaya apni Munni ko dhundne. Saari Munnis, please beware."

About Munjya

Produced by Amar Kaushik, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is the third instalment of Maddock horror-comedy universe after Stree and Bhediya. Munjya was released in cinemas on June 7. The horror comedy opened with positive critical and audience reaction, grossing Rs 127.95 crore in India and Rs 4.18 crore internationally, for a total worldwide gross of Rs 132.13 crore.

Made on a budget of just Rs 30 crore, this signifies a great success for the film. Munjya’s box office earnings have already surpassed bigger films like Maidaan and Chandu Champion. It has even crossed the Rs 102 crore earned by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the most expensive Bollywood film produced this year.

The success of Munjya was followed by Stree 2. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer turned out to become the biggest blockbuster of the year, and it is still running strong in theatres. As of August 25, the film has grossed Rs 485 crores worldwide. Other films in universe include Bhediya 2, Stree 3, and Vampires of Vijaynagar.

