Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila celebrates his 31st birthday with love, netizens say 'aisi gf chaiye..'

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui turned 31 on last Saturday (January 28), and his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi celebrated the special day with an intimate, surprise birthday celebration. Nazila shared the moments from the celebration, and it made netizens believe in 'true love.'

In one of the photos from the carousel post shared by Nazila, Munawar is captured leaning on Nazil with a sigh of relief. In another photo, Munawar kissed Nazila, and the latter captured it. In one of the photos, Nazil gave a piece of cake to Munawar. Nazi shared the photos, with a heartfelt caption, "no amount of words will ever be enough to describe how much i love you, happy birthday (white heart emoji)."

As soon as Nazi dropped the photos, several fans of the Lock Upp winner dropped lovable comments on the post. A user wrote, "Bus itna piyar karne wali bandi chahiye (All I need is someone who would love me like this)." Another user wrote, "Bhai mujhe is gole me ab nahi rehna.. Mujhe aise gf chahiye (I don't want to stay in the world, I want such a girlfriend)." One of the netizen wrote, "Shadi kab kare bhabi (When are you getting married)."

Earlier in September, Munawar Faruqui, who is a popular stand-up comedian, talked about his life experiences in his recent interview. The comedian said that sometimes he wants to punish himself. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Munawar said, ‘Sometimes I don’t want things to be right. When things are right, I want to make it bad. And I don’t understand this, but sometimes I feel as if I am upset with myself and punish myself. Once I said ‘I am famous but estranged from myself. Sometimes, I feel so guilty that I want to end everything.”

Munawar talked about the threats he received from the powerful people, he said, “If you are not to work, that’s your life. It feels like ‘why this happening’. The livelihood of 25-30 people is dependent on me. Nothing bothers me legally, there are no legal issues, I have censor certificates and everything. It is about safety. When people in power, people who are elected threaten you, it is scary. It’s not about me, I have bouncers, police protection, and everything. But I don’t want my audience to suffer. Why should I put my audience at risk?" Munawar won the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp in May 2022.