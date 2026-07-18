Munawar Faruqui lambast Bollywood, TV actors for keeping mum on Sonan Wangchuk, 20 students suicide: 'Wakeup you f*cking spineless industry'

With Sonam Wangchuk forced to end his hunger strike, to celebs' silence on the activist's condition, the government being adamant about not agreeing to his demands, Munawar Faruqui lost his cool on the film and TV faternity for their silence.

Stand-up comedian and reality show star Munawar Faruqui lost his cool over the film and TV fraternity's silence on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, which was forcefully ended by Delhi police. On Instagram, Munawar dropped a story calling out the celebs for voicing their concern, but by sugarcoating their thoughts. Be it the NEET-UG paper leak or 20 students' suicides, which became the root cause of the hunger strike. Activist Sonam Wangchuk demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and he observed the strike for 20 days, until Delhi police intervened and forcefully took him to a government hospital on Saturday, July 18.

Munawar Faruqui abused film and TV fraternity

On his Instagram story, Munawar wrote, "Wake up, you fucking spineless industry. Stop sugarcoate your thoughts. Speak up! (sic)" He further wrote, "Sad times. No responsibility of paper leak & 20 students who commit su**ide. Seriously?"

Here's Munawar Faruqui's story

Only Hrithik Roshan supported Sonam Wangchuk?

Among the top superstars, only Hrithik Roshan stood in solidarity with the students' pain and Sonam's hunger strike. He dropped an Instagram story, reposting a video of Wangchuk speaking about student struggles and exam-related issues. He shared it and wrote, "This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies."

Prakash Raj slammed the BJP for forcefully ending Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Actor Prakash Raj has strongly reacted to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike being forcefully ended by Delhi police at Jantar Mantar, and openly shamed PM Narendra Modi for it on his Twitter. On X (formerly Twitter), Prakash first wrote a tweet criticising the central government, which refused to have a dialogue and resorted to hooliganism to end a peaceful protest. He wrote, "The world is witnessing a Coward government who don’t want to engage in a dialogue with the youth but wants to behave like Dictators. Forcibly taking away ⁦ @Wangchuk66 and disrupting students' peaceful protest is a sign of Fear. What a SHAME."