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Munawar Faruqui BLASTS Bollywood for showing concern for student protest after PM Narendra Modi's statement: 'Pichle 25 din se chup rahe'

Munawar BLASTS Bollywood for reacting to student protest after Modi's statement

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Munawar Faruqui BLASTS Bollywood for showing concern for student protest after PM Narendra Modi's statement: 'Pichle 25 din se chup rahe'

Munawar Faruqui called out the cowardice of Bollywood, which decided to support the student protest only after PM Narendra Modi addressed the issue on his social media.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 10:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Munawar Faruqui BLASTS Bollywood for showing concern for student protest after PM Narendra Modi's statement: 'Pichle 25 din se chup rahe'
Munawar Faruqui, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Stand-up comedian and reality star Munawar Faruqui has slammed Bollywood actors for extending support for the students only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed it on social media. For the unversed, throughout the hunger strike of activist Sonam Wangchuk and the nationwide protest of students, Bollywood kept mum on the burning issue. Except for Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Salman Khan, none of the other celebs from the Hindi film industry conveniently ignored it. However, after Khan's reaction, Modi issued a statement, and it was followed by a series of reactions from the rest of Bollywood. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan are among the celebs who quickly reacted to the situation. However, netizens were smart enough to understand the trend, and they continue trolling them. 

Munawar Faruqui reacts strongly to Bollywood's suddenly awakened conscience 

On his social media, Munawar issued a statement slamming Bollywood that it took them 25 days and an unspoken go-ahead from PM Modi to react to the student protest. Without naming any celebs, he wrote, "It’s disappointing that most celebrities suddenly finding their voice only after the PM spoke and public sentiment shifted." He further wrote, "For the last 25 days, most stayed silent while young people took to the streets, faced criticism, and paid the price for speaking up. If you’re going to take a stand, do it without fear, not only when it’s safe. Support driven by pressure or public opinion isn’t courage; it’s convenience."

The Lock Upp 1 winner emphasised that if Bollywood had reacted earlier, the situation wouldn't have been so bad. He wrote, "Had more influential voices spoken up weeks earlier, perhaps the situation wouldn’t have escalated the way it did." 

Also read: Viral video: Prakash Raj says he 'can see fear' in PM Narendra Modi, celebrates youth's victory, netizens lose cool: 'You shameless fellow'

Munawar wins the internet 

Soon his post went viral, with positive comments from netizens. An internet user wrote, "Bollywood shiyar ka jhoond hai agar jab tak ek shiyar huaa nhi karta tab tak baki ke bhi shiyaar huaa nhi kareg. Ek kahawat hai dekha dekhi paap dekha dekhi punya aisa hi hai ye Bollywood." Another internet user wrote, "Arrah woh nahi unke paas. Woh kya bolthe hain? Haan "Spine". It has to be noted that Bollywood actors have still reacted to the student protest. But the biggest of South stars, some pan-India stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Yash have not reacted to the students' plight.

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