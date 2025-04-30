BOLLYWOOD
Mumtaz, with whom Rajesh Khanna gave several box office hits, has stated that the late actor would have still been alive today if he would have remained with Anju Mahendru and not marry Dimple Kapadia.
Rajesh Khanna was in the relationship with actress Anju Mahendru for seven years before he suddenly tied the knot with Dimple Kapadia in March 1973 even before her debut film Bobby opposite Rishi Kapoor was released in September that year. At the time of their marriage, Rajesh was 31, while Dimple was just 15. Khanna's co-star Mumtaz, with whom he gave several box office hits, has opened up about the late actor's failed relationship with Anju, and his marriage with Dimple, in her latest interview. Mumtaz even went on to state that Rajesh Khanna would have still been alive today if he would have remained with Anju Mahendru and not marry Dimple Kapadia.
Talking to Vickey Lalwani, when Mumtaz was asked if she ever dated Khanna, she said, "I wish I was involved with him, but I wasn’t. I missed the boat, I’d say. I’ve denied this a 1000 times, but if people keep insisting that there was something between us, all I can do is say, 'I wish...'". Speaking about Rajesh and Anju's doomed romance, Mumtaz added, "Anju was a very good host. When I got married, my husband and I would go to their house, and they’d be very generous as hosts. They’d drink, Kaka would drink. I knew that they love each other very much. In fact, I was surprised when I learnt that he had left her and gotten married to Dimple. I didn’t expect it at all. Even today, I’d say that Kaka might have still bee alive had he stayed with Anju. She looked after him like he was a flower. Even when he was ill, she always used to be in the bungalow. She always used to look after him, his food, his 'dawai-daaru.' She was a wonderful person. But you can’t escape destiny."
The Ram Aur Shyam actress also shared how did Anju react when she got to know about Rajesh's wedding with Dimple. "I asked her, and she said, 'I don’t know. I was at a party, and the next thing I know is that he had decided to get married.' She’s a proud woman, she’s very happy. It didn’t bother her that her boyfriend of so many years had left her. She didn’t want to mope over him. She must’ve been hurt, of course, but it wasn’t like she was howling in grief", Mumtaz stated.
Anju Mahendra was briefly engaged to the legendary West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers. After Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's marriage, she started dating actor Imtiaz Khan, but broke up with him after seven years. Anju never married in her life.
READ | Paresh Rawal makes shocking statement about National Awards, says 'gandagi hoti hai, khel khela jaata hai': 'Jab Oscar mein hoti hai toh...'
FIR registered against Badshah in Punjab for allegedly hurting religious sentiments; details inside
'He doesn't need to be...': Adam Gilchrist makes shocking statement on MS Dhoni's future following CSK's poor show in IPL 2025
Meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ daughter who cleared class 10, her score is...
Champak magazine takes BCCI to court over using its name for AI robot dog
Meet man who returned to India, treated people for Rs 1, later build India’s biggest private hospital chain for Rs 1 lakh crore, he is...
Explained: Will China support Pakistan in war against India? These are possibilities...
Who is Osama, Pakistani man claims to have Aadhaar card, Indian voter ID?
Mumtaz on Rajesh Khanna's failed relationship with Anju Mahendru, his marriage with Dimple Kapadia: 'Kaka would still have been alive if...'
Alia Bhatt’s unseen Met Gala 2024 photos resurface ahead of this year’s event, fans call her look 'apsara coded'
Mukesh Ambani's wealth rises again, returns to USD 100 billion club, his net worth is Rs...
WhatsApp to stop working on THESE iPhone from May 2025, check if your model is on the list
West Indies great compares young IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar, recalls shocking incident
From Randeep Hooda to Triptii Dimri, Kriti Sanon: These 5 actors are Delhi Public School alumni
Caste census to be part of next population survey: Centre takes big move
This courtroom drama was released 32 years ago, had powerful dialogues, became superhit, Sunny Deol won National Award for...
IDI Kabupaten Blora's "IDI Reborn" Initiative: A Paradigm Shift in Professionalism and Collaboration
Who is Faraz Manan, Pakistani man seen with Kareena Kapoor in Dubai?
IDI Kabupaten Cilacap's Comprehensive Regional Directory: Strengthening National Medical Collaboration
IPL 2025 playoffs scenario for all 10 teams ahead of CSK vs PBKS match
IDI Ungaran’s Commitment to Continuing Medical Education: Advancing Excellence in Healthcare
Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa stuns the internet with her bridal avatar in new viral video
BIG update on India's first bullet train for Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor: Commuters will be able to travel by...,check features and other details
Meet man, who lost eyesight in class 8, mother helped him study, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
Paresh Rawal makes shocking statement about National Awards, says 'gandagi hoti hai, khel khela jaata hai': 'Jab Oscar mein hoti hai toh...'
Meet Mohit Agrawal, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...
NEET UG 2025 admit card RELEASED at neet.nta.nic.in: Get direct link, steps to download here
Pahalgam Attack: Why did Taliban-ruled Afghanistan support India, not Pakistan?
Shehnaaz Gill gifts herself a swanky Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs...: 'My hard work has now four wheels'
Who is Alok Joshi, former RAW chief, now appointed head of revamped NSA Board after Pahalgam terror attack?
Bollywood Fans, Get Excited: FilmyMantra Digital's TheViralMantra transforms entertainment news
Amid Kuldeep Yadav-Rinku Singh slap row in the middle of IPL, KKR shares 'gehri dosti' video of India stars
Meet new Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, super cop who led 26/11 attacks investigation, he has replaced Vivek Phansalkar
Viral video: Badshah surprises everyone with his electrifying dance moves in Galiyon Ke Ghalib, fans say 'gazab'
'Miss you Rishi Kapoor saab': Neetu Kapoor becomes emotional, shares unseen photos of husband on his 5th death anniversary