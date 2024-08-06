Mumtaz has this to say about her rivalry with Sharmila Tagore: 'She had more flops...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Bangladeshi protesters loot inner garments, blouses, sarees from ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s residence

Israel afraid of this enemy, consider them it's biggest concern, not Iran, Hamas, it is...

'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

8 yoga poses to improve concentration 

8 yoga poses to improve concentration 

8 films Shah Rukh Khan did for free

8 films Shah Rukh Khan did for free

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mumtaz has this to say about her rivalry with Sharmila Tagore: 'She had more flops...'

Mumtaz opened up on her rivalry with Sharmila Tagore and recalled doing more hits with Rajesh Khanna than her.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 11:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Mumtaz has this to say about her rivalry with Sharmila Tagore: 'She had more flops...'
Sharmila Tagore and Mumtaz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumtaz and Sharmila Tagore worked extensively with Rajesh Khanna. Though the actress earlier said that two heroines can never be friends, she has now refuted any rivalry between her and Sharmila Tagore. 

In a conversation with Rediff, Mumtaz opened up on her 'rivalry' with Sharmila Tagore and said, "I respect her (Sharmila Tagore) a lot. She is far more educated and sophisticated than me. I started working at the age of eight, so I learned everything on the job. Whether it is Sharmila or any other heroine, I never had time to interact with them.”

She further added that though they both worked a lot with Rajesh Khanna, the actor never tried to fuel the rivalry between them and said, "But yes, I did more films with Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) than Sharmilaji. It was god’s blessing that not one film of mine with Kaka flopped. Sharmilaji had flops with him. Rajesh Khanna never fueled the rivalry or spoke a word against Sharmilaji. But he would get upset when I signed films with other heroes like Dharmendraji or Devsaab. But he worked with other heroines; I never sulked. He thought he owned me. But never mind, it meant that he cared for me.”

Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna worked in around 10 films together including Roti, Aap Ki Kasam, Apna Desh, and Sachcha Jhoothaall of them turned out to be superhits. Sharmila Tagore worked with Rajesh Khanna in films like Amar Prem, Aradhana, Daag, Safar, Malik, and more. While some of these were hits, others flopped at the box office.

Sharmila Tagore and Mumtaz worked together in films like Yeh Raat Fir Naa Aayegi, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Sawan Ki Ghata, and more. Earlier, in an interview with Times Entertainment, the actress talked about her rivalry and said, "Heroines cannot be friends, not then, not now. We didn’t do dinners or hang out together. It’s always been like that.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Investors earn Rs 32000 crore in just 5 days after this share rises by 2.58%, it's not Reliance, TCS

Investors earn Rs 32000 crore in just 5 days after this share rises by 2.58%, it's not Reliance, TCS

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel prize winner, who can become new leader of Bangladesh after...

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel prize winner, who can become new leader of Bangladesh after...

'Pawsitively precious': Lioness and cubs cuddle in adorable viral video, internet loves it

'Pawsitively precious': Lioness and cubs cuddle in adorable viral video, internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement