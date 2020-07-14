Mumbai Police to question Sushant Singh Rajput's cook, sister yet again in connection with suicide case

Today marks one month since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The investigations into his death are still ongoing as Mumbai Police is looking into all angles that might have led to his untimely death. Now, reports state that the police are all set to question Sushant's sister and cook Neeraj one more time.

For the uninformed, Sushant's cook Neeraj was amongst the few people who were initially probed by the police. According to reports in Zee News, Mumbai Police is all set to question his cook again as the police want to question him about what happened between June 11 and June 14, which lead to his death.

The police are keen to know details of all the activities that the actor indulged in, before he died including details of his activities, what he ate, his day-to-day routine, each-and-every minute thing. Earlier, he was probed for almost 6 hours and his statement was recorded too.

In addition to this, the cops might also question Sushant's sister Mitu. The police want to probe into the details of Sushant's talk with three months back, about their meeting, his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty, and any fights he might have had.

Till now, Mumbai Police have questioned over 34 people in connection with the case and have recorded statements from all of them. Sushant was dating actor Rhea Chakraborty and post his death she was questioned by Mumbai Police for nearly 10 hours as well.