Mumbai Police to conduct parallel probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case? Here's what SC said

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had conducted a press conference in which he spoke about Supreme Court's decision to allow CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said that the Mumbai Police welcomes the judgement, but will work according to paragraph 34 of the SC order.

"State government will think as per paragraph 34 of the Supreme Court order," he said when asked if Mumbai Police will conduct parallel investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case. What is paragraph 34? Here's taking a closer look.

"As noted earlier, the FIR at Patna was subsequently transferred to the CBI with the consent of the Bihar government during pendency of this transfer petition. However, in future, if commission of cognizable offence under section 175 (2) CrPC is determined, the possibility of a parallel investigation by Mumbai Police cannot be ruled out," read a line in paragraph 34, while talking about the probe by Mumbai Police.

"We welcome judgement of Supreme Court and we will provide whatever cooperation is needed by the CBI. It is a matter of pride for Mumbai Police that Supreme Court observed there is no fault found in their investigation," said Anil Deshmukh soon after SC's orders.

The Mumbai Police was investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from June 14, 2020. They had stated that the actor died by suicide, and were interrogating friends, family members, and industry members in the case, for a possible abetment to suicide.