Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Mumbai Police records Ranveer Singh's statement in controversial nude photoshoot case

The FIR had been registered against Ranveer on July 26, on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

Mumbai Police records Ranveer Singh's statement in controversial nude photoshoot case
File Photo

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, on Monday, recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police, over an FIR filed against him for the same.

The FIR had been registered against Ranveer on July 26, on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case was filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

On Monday, the Padmaavat actor got his statement recorded for 2 hours at Mumbai’s Chembur Police station, where Ranveer reached today at 7:30 am though he had been asked to come on August 30.The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Ranveer’s photo shoot images were posted online on July 21. In them, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold`s famous photograph.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix’s interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida Supertech Twin Towers: Around 100 families return to their homes after demolition
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.