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Mumbai Police issues look out circular against Celina Jaitly's husband Peter Haag, FIR filed

Mumbai Police issues look out circular against Celina Jaitly's husband Peter

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Mumbai Police issues look out circular against Celina Jaitly's husband Peter Haag, FIR filed

Mumbai Police has filed an FIR and issued a Look Out Circular against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag over allegations of domestic violence, harassment and criminal intimidation.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 09, 2026, 07:07 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mumbai Police issues look out circular against Celina Jaitly's husband Peter Haag, FIR filed
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Celina Jaitly’s estranged husband Peter Haag is now facing criminal proceedings in India after the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against him in connection with alleged domestic violence and harassment. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also reportedly been issued against him.

As per a report by Mid-Day, the case was lodged at Mumbai’s Versova Police Station following Celina’s complaint accusing Peter of cruelty, physical assault, intimidation and continuous harassment during their marriage. Authorities have booked him under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Reports further stated that police decided to issue a Look Out Circular after Peter allegedly did not cooperate with the investigation. Apart from the criminal case, proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 are also ongoing.

In an official statement shared by Celina’s legal representatives, Karanjawala & Co., the law firm said, "On a complaint made by Ms. Celina Jaitly, Bollywood actress and former Miss India and Miss Universe Runner-Up, the Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against her husband and Austrian National Mr. Peter Haag, under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 in connection with serious allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment (sic)."

The report added that the matter has now gone beyond a domestic violence complaint and entered the stage of formal criminal investigation. Authorities are reportedly examining the allegations not only under the Domestic Violence Act but also through separate criminal proceedings under the BNS due to Peter’s alleged non-cooperation.

According to Celina’s complaint and related court documents, the actress has accused Peter Haag of emotional, verbal, physical, sexual and financial abuse during their marriage. She also alleged that he controlled her finances, stopped her from working after marriage and made her financially dependent over time.

The actress further claimed that she was repeatedly humiliated and insulted during the marriage. Reports alleged that Peter would call her a “maidservant” and also made racist remarks about her appearance.

Celina married Peter Haag in 2011. The couple has three children together.

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