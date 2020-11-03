Mumbai Police issues fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel in sedition case

These are the second summons to the sisters after they failed to appear before the police officials on October 26-27 for probe in a first information report lodged against them which includes sedition charges.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in relation to a case lodged against the two in Bandra police station.

In an FIR lodged against the siblings at Bandra police station, the sisters have been accused of spreading religious disharmony. In the same case, while Kangana has been asked to appear for investigations on November 10, Rangoli Chandel has to appear before the Bandra Police on November 11.

These are the second summons to the sisters after they failed to appear before the police officials on October 26-27 for probe in a first information report lodged against them which includes sedition charges. The two reportedly skipped the previous summons as they were busy with their brother' wedding.

On October 17, after taking cognisance of Munnawaral aka Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed's complaint, upon the direction of the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate J.Y. Ghule, an FIR was registered against the siblings. In his FIR, Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Sayyed had accused the two of spreading communal hatred, defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc, on the social media and through public statements.

Earlier, Tumakuru district court in Karnataka had ordered a First Information Report to be filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The action was taken after a lawyer, L Ramesh Naik, had complained against her tweet in which she slammed the protests against the centre's farm laws.

"The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for the report," the court had ordered.

Kangana had called people protesting against the farm laws as 'terrorists'. "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmer's bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists," she had tweeted on September 21.