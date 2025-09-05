Mumbai Police issue lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra amid Rs 60 crore fraud allegations

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who recently landed in trouble for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal in their now-defunct company Best Deal TV Private Limited, have now found themselves in the midst of another controversy.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who recently landed in trouble for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal in their now-defunct company Best Deal TV Private Limited, have now found themselves in the midst of another controversy as the Mumbai Police, on Friday, issued a lookout circular against the Bollywood actress and her businessman husband in the multi-crore fraud case.

Juhu-based businessman Deepak Kothari (60), director of Lotus Capital Finance Services (non-banking financial company), in his police complaint mentioned he had come into contact with Mr. Kundra and his actor-wife Shilpa Shetty through one Rajesh Arya, an official said. Mr Kundra and Ms Shetty were then directors of Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform. Through Arya, they had sought a loan of Rs 75 crore, but to avoid higher taxation, they allegedly showed it as an investment, as per the complaint.

They also promised a monthly return (of the loan) and repayment of the principal, the official said. According to the FIR, the complainant claimed he transferred Rs 31.9 crore in April 2015 under a share subscription agreement, followed by another Rs 28.53 crore under a supplementary agreement in September 2015.

As per the complainant, he had given the loan of Rs 60.4 crore for business expansion during the period from 2015 to 2023. After providing a guarantee in April 2016, Ms. Shetty resigned as director of the company in September 2016, the businessman said in his complaint.

Mr. Kothari later found that insolvency proceedings were initiated against the company in 2017 for defaulting on another agreement, the official said.

As per the sources in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the police are now investigating the travel logs of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra and have also called the firm's auditor in for questioning.

